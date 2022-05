Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the victims of the Hotel Saratoga accident, their relatives, and the rescuers.

Our solidarity with them and all the staff who have worked to save lives.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Strength Cuba

The blood banks are beyond capacity thanks to the solidarity of the revolutionaries in the land of Fidel and Diaz Canel. This is a consequence of the misery of the Cuban regime. They continue visiting the communist dictatorship while more Cubans die.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times