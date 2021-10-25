This Is Not a Normal Conversation (Cartoons)
HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the unusual increase in citations from State Security to citizens with a critical stance on the social networks, including a member of our team. It seems that this type of encounter will intensify until November 15, the date for which the peaceful march was called.
Once again, the way of thinking and expression of Cuban men and women determines their rights. Taking into account what was pointed out by several lawyers, our legal framework has some fuzzy lines that, accompanied by euphemisms, make possible different interpretations depending on the moment and the circumstance. By the way, the large number of women summoned in this dissuasive and intimidating hunt is noteworthy.
Those encounters with security officials are not normal. People should not come under suspicion of the government for planning a march or expressing their desire to participate.
We continue to make art and humor,
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes