This Is Not a Normal Conversation (Cartoons)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we dedicate our drawings to the unusual increase in citations from State Security to citizens with a critical stance on the social networks, including a member of our team. It seems that this type of encounter will intensify until November 15, the date for which the peaceful march was called.

Once again, the way of thinking and expression of Cuban men and women determines their rights. Taking into account what was pointed out by several lawyers, our legal framework has some fuzzy lines that, accompanied by euphemisms, make possible different interpretations depending on the moment and the circumstance. By the way, the large number of women summoned in this dissuasive and intimidating hunt is noteworthy.

Those encounters with security officials are not normal. People should not come under suspicion of the government for planning a march or expressing their desire to participate.

We continue to make art and humor,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

DSE (Department of State Security)

Trap a suspect. Put your heart into it! It’s a safe place for stuffed animals.

SE (State Security). The witch hunt season is now open.

-If you like you can draw about this.

-I don’t need your permission

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.