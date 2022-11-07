Those Beyond the Law

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban coast guard troops sank a speedboat that was trying to reach the United States, on October 29, 2022. The military vessel rammed the boat even though it had already neutralized its engines, making it impossible to continue the journey. According to the testimony of the survivors, there was no action on the part of the migrants that posed a danger to the safety or lives of the coast guard, so the violence exerted by government officials was not justified.

So far, the death of seven people is confirmed, among them a two-year-old girl. The Cuban Government blamed the Biden Administration for the episode; but has not offered any other clarification of the facts. Based on similar past events, it’s quite possible they won’t. Thus, the number of Cubans who die due to the obvious responsibility of state officials is growing. In no previous case have the perpetrators even been tried.

Hundreds of Cubans die trying to cross the shark infested sea.

