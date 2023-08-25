Tourism or Death!

Ilustrations from Matraca (El Toque)

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – While citizens suffer from inflation, the health and food crisis, the Cuban government continues to allocate resources to build hotels that will not be occupied. Official data confirmed that between January and June 2023, seven out of ten hotel rooms remained empty.

I need tourism for my hotels.

Yesterday: Cuba is not a country without sugar. Today, without tourism there can’t be a one party country.

The homeland is an altar not a pedestal! I don’t understand, but as long as tourists come…

Cuba bests everything on tourism.

Give up power. Build Hotels.

So you say the lemon is the base of everything…

