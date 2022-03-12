We Cubans Do Not Need Recipes, But Freedom To Grow Food

Why can this cabbage that I plant in an old can on a balcony a few meters from the Ministry of Agriculture give me more hope than the ephemeral plans of the Acopio purchasing company? (Yoani Sanchez)

By Yoani Sanchez (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – The “experts” arrive, like the Brazilian Frei Betto, to tell us how we have to do it… but we already know. We have known it for centuries since the first ones who made cassava on this Island, passing through my grandparents who made thick corn “tayuyos” like those that could not be eaten in one sitting; to the “strained” peas that we gave our young children to make them grow despite their skinny legs and diminutive size… we already know.

It’s called “freedom” and it’s the main ingredient in every dish, every crop, every harvest.

Why can this cabbage that I plant in an old can on a balcony a few meters from the Ministry of Agriculture give me more hope than the ephemeral plans of the state company Acopio? Because this cabbage is freely watered. It doesn’t answer to anyone, it doesn’t have to pander to the statistics spouted by any leader strutting his stuff on a podium.

It is just a cabbage, and we are just people who harvest a cabbage that knows that the land can give much and more, but it does not produce from ideologies, nationalization or straitjackets designed by central planning. It’s a cabbage, it doesn’t understand parties, and hungry mouths need more cabbages like this.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times