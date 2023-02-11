What’s the Play Called?

Miguel Diaz-Canel and his mentor Raul Castro

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The orchestrated process of the Cuban elections has begun. The official list of candidates for deputies has already been written. The National Electoral Council arranged and placed its 470 actors in the arena. Everything is ready for the latest play to open and flow during this coming March.

Meanwhile, an escalation of violence spreads. The femicide of Leidy Bacallao, a 17-year-old teenager, in a police station in Camalote, Camagüey, once again points out the lack of protection for women in Cuba and the inaction and responsibility of the State in this regard. Cuban feminists call for a state of emergency to be declared due to gender violence in the country.

In the Guanajay prison, artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara had begun, on February 1, 2023, his fifth hunger strike since he was imprisoned. Eight days later he stopped for health reasons. The hunger strike has become the only action he can use as a protest against the arbitrariness of his case.

Tropical democracy

Democratic selections

We are going to create a welcoming commission for little Elian. Elian, our friend, the National Assembly is with you!

Public Health mural. Vector control.

School for future oligarchs. The snack is the most important thing. October 10, 2039. The 20th year of continuity. Subject: The oligarch continuity in the grassroots. When “the oligarch idea was conceived” they had better snacks…

