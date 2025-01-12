Where Are the Promised Advertisements in Cuban Media?

The type of advertising some Cuban media outlets are allowed to run.

By Francisco Acevedo

HAVANA TIMES – When Cuba’s Social Communication Law came into effect in October of last year, the greatest expectations centered around commercial advertisements, which were theoretically set to return regularly to Cuban state media after more than six decades.

Until then, only a few official media outlets—mainly magazines aimed at international tourism, the Prensa Latina agency, the Opciones weekly from Juventud Rebelde, the Cºuban News Agency website, Radio Taíno, and the Cubavisión Internacional channel—featured advertisements, primarily from Cuban state-owned companies. However, with the new law, it was anticipated that private entrepreneurs could advertise their businesses on these platforms.

Yet, over three months later, we are still waiting for the first advertisements from a private business to appear in any national state media outlet.

When the law was announced, regime spokespeople claimed it sought citizen participation. But everyone knew that wasn’t going to happen. Over the past months, several international organizations continued to condemn the dictatorship for further legalizing censorship and increasing repression against freedom of expression in Cuba.

The harassment campaign against independent journalists never ceased. This includes interrogations, confiscation of work equipment, arbitrary seizure of cash, threats of legal prosecution for “mercenarism,” commitments not to collaborate with non-state media, and intimidation to stop publishing on social media.

The new legislation—years delayed in its implementation—ultimately reinforced the official narrative in the country’s press. From the outset, it did not recognize any outlets not under the shadow of the Communist Party of Cuba and its affiliated institutions.

The law imposes political requirements and prohibitions that violate the right to freedom of expression. These provisions were quickly used by State Security officers to threaten and intimidate independent journalists once the law took effect.

Meanwhile, commercial advertising, which the law states would also be controlled, has yet to make an appearance.

As clearly outlined, media outlets cannot, under any circumstances, “be used with the objective of subverting the constitutional order and destabilizing the socialist state of law and social justice; supporting the communication aggression waged against the country.” But many expected to see typical ads for private businesses—and those haven’t appeared either.

The Cuban Penal Code punishes criticism of state officials with imprisonment. Article 143 establishes sentences of up to 10 years for receiving, using, or possessing funds from abroad to carry out communication activities contrary to the regime.

In fact, allowing commercial advertising and sponsorship in media is contingent on state approval, ensuring that income does not come from sources the government deems subversive.

According to the law’s provisions, advertising must be transparent and non-deceptive, respect the historical and cultural identity of the Cuban people, safeguard socialist values, and promote inclusion and national interests.

Unlike in many other countries, interrupting TV programs to air commercials is prohibited, as is including them in programming aimed at children and teenagers, news programs, and informational broadcasts.

Decree 370, for its part, is used to impose severe fines and confiscate equipment for, among other offenses, sharing publications deemed contrary to the regime on social media.

Other articles of the law are vague enough to justify censorship of any content the regime considers inappropriate.

Permitting advertising in national media seemed to be a step in the right direction. However, time has shown that neither managers nor workers are prepared—or perhaps willing—for it. It seems implausible that in over four months, during which advertising projects have supposedly been encouraged via state email addresses, social media, and phone lines, not one has been deemed suitable for broadcast.

Beyond benefiting advertisers, there was also the economic revenue this could generate for state media outlets—most of which are struggling due to a lack of resources and cutting-edge technology, not to mention transport and salaries, all budgeted by the state and consequently affected by the national economic crisis.

While non-state private businesses cannot create and manage their own media outlets, it was expected that they could use official channels to promote their products.

Self-proclaimed independent publications—mostly digital—that feature advertisements remain without legal backing in the country and are still banned under the new law.

As Julio Iglesias’s popular song says, “life goes on the same.” The same spaces and the same ads appear in state media, while repression, far from decreasing, has intensified under the new legislation.

According to the Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and Press (ICLEP), at least 67 rights violations were recorded in December 2024, including 18 targeting journalists or media-related individuals. ICLEP documented 39 violations of press freedom and 28 of freedom of expression, including 28 attacks, threats, and psychological aggressions, and nine digital restrictions.

The most notable recent case involved Henry Constantín, director of La Hora de Cuba magazine. He was detained from December 19 to 26 at the State Security Vivac facility in Havana’s Arroyo Naranjo municipality, despite initially being threatened with transfer to Camagüey, his hometown.

Constantín, who is also an activist and regional vice president for Cuba of the Inter-American Press Association, was not taken to the oral hearing scheduled at the Havana Provincial Court, which was responding to a Habeas Corpus petition filed that same week.

His detention coincided with the regime’s so-called March of the Combative People on December 20th, evoking memories of September 2023 when Constantín was detained during the G77 + China Summit in Havana.

The repressive arm of the Communication Law is being enforced, but people are still asking: Where are the commercials included to sweeten its implementation?

