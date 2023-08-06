A Havana Corner in Vintage style

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Vintage is a style of artistic creation that, in its various manifestations, tries to carry or transmit the image of the first half of the 20th century. This style can be seen in the design, video clips, photography, among other manifestations.

In the case of photography, it is achieved using an ocher, yellowish, sepia colorimetry and, above all, with very little saturated tones, giving the idea of what is commonly known as old photography.

Another way to achieve this is by photographing items or elements that were developed or used in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, as in the case of these images showing automobiles produced in those times and that are still on the road in La Havana.

In this work we have photographed a corner of the 10 de Octubre municipality, relatively close to the city center, but we wanted to use vintage to highlight the sometimes very precarious situation of the population, with transportation that depends to a large extent cars over 70 years old, buildings in poor condition, tired people who try to survive on a daily basis, a mural with an elephant, which at one time served to beautify and adorn the environment and is now a symbol of decadence trying to promote a pizza business.

IMG_1555
IMG_1559
IMG_1560
IMG_1562
IMG_1563
IMG_1564
IMG_1565
IMG_1566
IMG_1568
IMG_1569
IMG_1570
IMG_1572
IMG_1574
IMG_1576
IMG_1577
IMG_1579
IMG_1580
IMG_1581
IMG_1583
IMG_1584

