A Havana Corner in Vintage style

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Vintage is a style of artistic creation that, in its various manifestations, tries to carry or transmit the image of the first half of the 20th century. This style can be seen in the design, video clips, photography, among other manifestations.

In the case of photography, it is achieved using an ocher, yellowish, sepia colorimetry and, above all, with very little saturated tones, giving the idea of what is commonly known as old photography.

Another way to achieve this is by photographing items or elements that were developed or used in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, as in the case of these images showing automobiles produced in those times and that are still on the road in La Havana.

In this work we have photographed a corner of the 10 de Octubre municipality, relatively close to the city center, but we wanted to use vintage to highlight the sometimes very precarious situation of the population, with transportation that depends to a large extent cars over 70 years old, buildings in poor condition, tired people who try to survive on a daily basis, a mural with an elephant, which at one time served to beautify and adorn the environment and is now a symbol of decadence trying to promote a pizza business.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times