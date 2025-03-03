A Peculiar Beach East of Havana, Cuba

All photos by Idania Cardenas

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – Upon exiting the Havana Bay tunnel and heading northeast, the coastline reveals a peculiar area: Playa del Chivo. Although its name no longer evokes the presence of the grazing animal nor fits the idyllic image of a beach, this place still holds importance in various ways.

For people who fish, both those casting their lines from the shore and those venturing in small boats, this stretch of coastline is a strategic point. Here, nets and casting nets are submerged in search of a catch.

But Playa el Chivo is more than just a fishing spot. Its geography and location make it a point of interest for photographers and birdwatchers. With the arrival of cold fronts, the area becomes a temporary refuge for shorebirds and other migratory species that find respite here during their journey.

With a predominately rocky ground, it is always covered by a thick blanket of macroalgae and seagrass that accumulate due to the tides. When the tide is low, a wide area is exposed and suitable for seabirds to find food. Studies conducted by specialists from the University of Havana identified 31 species of migratory birds at Playa el Chivo.

Despite the presence of part of the city’s sewer outflow, which is located in this area, Playa el Chivo remains a place of contrasts: a corner where nature and human activity coexist in a peculiar dynamic. It is a reflection of the interaction between the city and its coastal environment, where each visitor finds a different reason to stop and observe.

