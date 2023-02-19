A Visit to the Cuba Book Fair in Pictures

Photos by Juan Suarez

Photo Feature by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Over the last few decades Cuba holds an annual book fair that starts in Havana and then travels around the country.  While book publishing is suffering due to the economic crisis affecting most sectors of Cuban life, there are still a number of works that get a print edition, albeit a smaller run than in the past. There is also an uptick of digital books offered.

The book fair in recent years has put a big emphasis on children’s literature, which is very notable in the pictures we bring you. However, the prices of these and other books for adults, while still subsidized, are relatively high now for the depressed wages people earn.  There was a time when books were very inexpensive.

A sign of the times is that you see a lot of visitors to the fair, held at the San Carlos de la Cabaña fortress across Havana Bay, with few or no books in their hands.  It was just the opposite in years gone by.

Nonetheless, it’s a nice family outing that many Havana residents and foreign visitors take advantage of.

These pictures were taken on Saturday February 18th.  The Havana segment of the Cuba Book Fair, which began on February 9th, ends today, the 19th.

20230218144120_IMG_7711
20230218143714_IMG_7708
20230218143533_IMG_7705-1
20230218143533_IMG_7705
20230218143332_IMG_7703
20230218143354_IMG_7704
20230218144641_IMG_7713
20230218144901_IMG_7715
20230218145458_IMG_7717
20230218145615_IMG_7718
20230218150045_IMG_7721
20230218145705_IMG_7719
20230218151118_IMG_7725
20230218151640_IMG_7732
20230218152215_IMG_7736
20230218153411_IMG_7737
20230218153648_IMG_7738
20230218153844_IMG_7741
20230218153957_IMG_7743
20230218155141_IMG_7747
20230218154243_IMG_7744
20230218155153_IMG_7748
20230218160835_IMG_7758
20230218161024_IMG_7759

See more photo features here on Havana Times.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *