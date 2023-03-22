A Zeus Concert at the Cuban Art Factory

Zeus in concert at the Cuban Art Factory

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban Art Factory (FAC) is a cultural center created in 2014 by the Cuban musician X Alfonso, very popular among the capital’s youth. In it come together, in its different rooms and galleries, the most varied artistic expressions. You can enjoy plays, art exhibitions, concerts, among others.

This last March 16, the rock group Zeus, one of the oldest and most popular in Cuba, offered a concert. Here are some pictures of the event.

See more photo features here on Havana Times.