By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – It been raining frequently of late throughout Cuba and particularly in Havana. Rains in the afternoons that are produced by the effect of daytime warming and that meteorologists classify as convective.

In this essay I want to show you some of the traces that these rains leave, drops of water on vegetation, on a cable, a fence, an air conditioning grill.

A sample of the simplicity and beauty that nature can give us every day.

