“Agua Dulce”, A Major Havana Intersection (58 fotos)

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The corner where Calzada de 10, Vía Blanca and Cristina avenues and Calzada de Buenos Aires intersect is popularly known as Agua Dulce. This corner is one of the busiest road nodes in the capital as it links the northern part of the city (Old Havana, Centro Habana, Cerro and Plaza de la Revolución) with 10 Octubre, Arroyo Naranjo and Boyeros located in the south center of the city.

The buses that arrive and leave the city to the central and eastern provinces also pass through this corner, as it is a fairly expeditious road to get from the national bus terminal to the highway popularly known as “the 8 Vias”, for its eight lanes.

Four small parks are located around this road intersection. They are quite well cared for and preserved, one of the few green spaces in the surroundings. I also include two photos of the intersection of Calzada de Concha and Cristina, which is only a few meters from the Agua Dulce.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times