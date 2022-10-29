“Agua Dulce”, A Major Havana Intersection (58 fotos)

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The corner where Calzada de 10, Vía Blanca and Cristina avenues and Calzada de Buenos Aires intersect is popularly known as Agua Dulce. This corner is one of the busiest road nodes in the capital as it links the northern part of the city (Old Havana, Centro Habana, Cerro and Plaza de la Revolución) with 10 Octubre, Arroyo Naranjo and Boyeros located in the south center of the city.

The buses that arrive and leave the city to the central and eastern provinces also pass through this corner, as it is a fairly expeditious road to get from the national bus terminal to the highway popularly known as “the 8 Vias”, for its eight lanes.

Four small parks are located around this road intersection. They are quite well cared for and preserved, one of the few green spaces in the surroundings. I also include two photos of the intersection of Calzada de Concha and Cristina, which is only a few meters from the Agua Dulce.

IMG_2732
IMG_2731
IMG_2729
IMG_2727
IMG_2728
IMG_2730
IMG_2733
IMG_2734
IMG_2737
IMG_2738
IMG_2735
IMG_2736
IMG_2739
IMG_2741
IMG_2740
IMG_2744
IMG_2743
IMG_2742
IMG_2745
IMG_2751
IMG_2747
IMG_2750
IMG_2749
IMG_2746
IMG_2752
IMG_2753
IMG_2764
IMG_2755
IMG_2754
IMG_2757
IMG_2765
IMG_2767
IMG_2766
IMG_2779
IMG_2782
IMG_2781
IMG_2783
IMG_2786
IMG_2785
IMG_2788
IMG_2787
IMG_2790
IMG_2791
IMG_2794
IMG_2795
IMG_2793
IMG_2796
IMG_2798
IMG_2797
IMG_2801
IMG_2803
IMG_2804
IMG_2806
IMG_2807
IMG_2809
IMG_2811
IMG_2810
IMG_2812

