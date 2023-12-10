Havana Times

An Important Intersection in Guanabacoa, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – It is the intersection between the Vía Blanca, one of the main arteries of the capital, and the Corral Falso road, the main road in the town of Guanabacoa. Everyone knows that corner as “The traffic light of Guanabacoa”, since Corral Falso is the main access to the town, which is located east of downtown Havana. Guanabacoa was founded by the Spanish in the 17th century, when Havana was still limited to what is today the Historic Center.

The Vía Blanca also constitutes the geographical limit between Guanabacoa and the town of Regla, also founded by the Spanish in the 17th century. In the mid-18th century it had one of the most important shipyards in the entire Caribbean area. Today located in Regla is the Ñico Lopez refinery, the main one in the western region of the country.

That is why this is an important intersection on the capital’s periphery, as it connects both Regla and Guanabacoa with the city center and through Via Blanca you can also access the easternmost communities of the capital: Bahía, Cojimar, the Camilo Cienfuegos neighborhood and the satellite city of Alamar.

IMG_4911
IMG_4912
IMG_4913
IMG_4914
IMG_4915
IMG_4918
IMG_4919
IMG_4920
IMG_4921
IMG_4922
IMG_4923
IMG_4924
IMG_4925
IMG_4928
IMG_4929
IMG_4930
IMG_4931
IMG_4932
IMG_4933
IMG_4934
IMG_4938
IMG_4940
IMG_4941
IMG_4942
IMG_4943
IMG_4944
IMG_4945
IMG_4946
IMG_4947
IMG_4949
IMG_4952
IMG_4953
IMG_4954
IMG_4955
IMG_4956
IMG_4960
IMG_4964

