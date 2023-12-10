An Important Intersection in Guanabacoa, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – It is the intersection between the Vía Blanca, one of the main arteries of the capital, and the Corral Falso road, the main road in the town of Guanabacoa. Everyone knows that corner as “The traffic light of Guanabacoa”, since Corral Falso is the main access to the town, which is located east of downtown Havana. Guanabacoa was founded by the Spanish in the 17th century, when Havana was still limited to what is today the Historic Center.

The Vía Blanca also constitutes the geographical limit between Guanabacoa and the town of Regla, also founded by the Spanish in the 17th century. In the mid-18th century it had one of the most important shipyards in the entire Caribbean area. Today located in Regla is the Ñico Lopez refinery, the main one in the western region of the country.

That is why this is an important intersection on the capital’s periphery, as it connects both Regla and Guanabacoa with the city center and through Via Blanca you can also access the easternmost communities of the capital: Bahía, Cojimar, the Camilo Cienfuegos neighborhood and the satellite city of Alamar.

