Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

April-May 2021 in Havana, Cuba (Photo Feature)

Circles Robinson 0 Comments
All photos are by Juan Suarez

Photos by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The first half of 2021 has been especially hard for Cubans. Since March, the major uptick in Covid-19 positives in Havana and most provinces has combined with even worse shortages of basic foods and medicines. It is not a pretty picture.

For almost two years the government has declared a “temporary” crisis instead of a Special Period II, taking the name of the 1990s crisis, full of bad memories. Back then the culprit was the Soviet Union calling it quits and now it is a combination of the decline of Venezuelan subsidies, the tightened US embargo, and the collapse of tourism due to the pandemic.

As repression steps up against any dissenting voices, life goes on for the general population.  The undeclared dollarized economy, the sharp increase in prices, and the ever-increasing shortages are a potent cocktail.  

Even the official TV news which usually presents a different reality to what’s on the street is becoming more somber.

Juan Suarez continues to be our eyes particularly in Centro Habana and neighboring areas. Today he gives us a look at what he’s been seeing on the street during April and May. 

184361814_604137220977033_8404748328598619264_n
183619941_605718497485572_566547627964761360_n
186518818_605105844213504_7098442649865426543_n
186522432_604820987575323_9139854287741167196_n
187129766_606438650746890_624250890888031873_n
186509996_606535807403841_8554086352850440787_n
186537434_606928007364621_5072961243841532807_n
186052638_607774673946621_815001005853826839_n
186543121_607638410626914_815672171945132265_n
187041034_609032427154179_4010901066070901160_n
188549072_608200320570723_2586343396806256035_n
186551807_608687600521995_7040157896993536460_n
187523531_609634650427290_1722088923997779922_n
179697243_594035178653904_6318363521596792291_n
178432453_594092991981456_6632333083990443527_n
176619910_591667078890714_2910635465967901571_n
178346743_592227388834683_3798781274819218449_n
176798893_592824102108345_5437006783829420692_n
179266120_596027785121310_3626762275060398004_n
178838623_594533545270734_2817317481696468380_n
178178480_594807618576660_7715571871574263826_n
180748067_595768511813904_7960485859071068414_n
181209006_597108608346561_535448046200970396_n
179079500_596411551749600_29614775094479249_n
186543009_603483284375760_215027475494161106_n
180269489_597823634941725_7203000840358509640_n
179275978_597362831654472_1743897190094908618_n
168315805_569316224459133_4715913800119014396_n
185699642_603025844421504_1480807834803867267_n
168868856_575461590511263_6848402376678798457_n
170008290_579326443458111_3416011971034684290_n
171070491_575870663803689_1298424235389675035_n
171103313_582571676466921_7535537789564213837_n
174218804_585089246215164_8737527230827135478_n
172713477_585640752826680_8114293249376204878_n
173143002_584584006265688_3752330804418287631_n
173929011_585807556143333_2335845608441607935_n
173766356_586391089418313_6781538914229815558_n
175487006_588245445899544_5114008520073535624_n
175111577_587657499291672_179880914437193458_n
173224690_587196859337736_4407974200852349715_n
174308627_587011636022925_2339565527892920376_n
175682227_588368419220580_8482390109581597486_n
174650703_589654905758598_2067923689967514440_n
167084534_555348292522593_6606206835275326112_n
167499347_555095742547848_7374830277016701571_n
169151529_555926375798118_3423722624592934554_n
169650382_556295392427883_6668675126098142782_n
169068602_556504529073636_1364146229864109911_n
170087760_560394862017936_2575794095038902097_n
170191965_565493131508109_6725208180220336069_n
169931696_566716971385725_5270473371695424717_n
165286222_545089353548487_840103334060173293_n
166394439_545604463496976_6985474955482559749_n
165442982_546876556703100_710203593277348606_n
165283500_547812636609492_5860039763392640558_n
166785619_548539496536806_6280425445166862914_n
165804590_548436003213822_8456241625074577605_n
166649154_546298526760903_599450375599661433_n
166235466_547785603278862_9117044261284016795_n
166077941_549224296468326_6173145613811261272_n
167623709_549470999776989_8783225963097607460_n
167613441_554516635939092_1432262046095783556_n

See more Havana Times photo galleries here.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *