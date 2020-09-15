Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Between Flowers and Bars

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – We’ve been under lockdowns and quarantines for almost 6 months due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. These photos, showing flowers behind bars, represent the optimism that can exist in these difficult times.

The bars represent confinement, quarantines, the flowers, optimism and hope.

I also chose a variety of colors and styles to represent different emotional and sensory states.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

MG_2767.CR2_
100_7373
100_7377
100_7382
100_7383
100_8007
100_8008
100_8024
100_8031
100_8048
100_8049
100_8050
100_8054
100_8158
s
IMG_2771.CR2_

