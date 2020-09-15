Between Flowers and Bars

Photo Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – We’ve been under lockdowns and quarantines for almost 6 months due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. These photos, showing flowers behind bars, represent the optimism that can exist in these difficult times.



The bars represent confinement, quarantines, the flowers, optimism and hope.

I also chose a variety of colors and styles to represent different emotional and sensory states.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

