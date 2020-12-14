Camagüey, a City that Seduces (81 photos)

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

Intersectioin of the two streets in maze-like Camaguey, Cuba.

HAVANA TIMES – Founded in 1514, Camagüey was the fourth town erected by the Spanish colonizers on the Island. A unique and maze-like city, designed to confuse the pirates and corsairs who frequently besieged it.

Moreover, It is characterized by its squares, churches, interior patios and huge ceramic water containers. Each main street in its historic center ends in a square with a church. Camagüey is a beautiful metropolis, loaded with myths and legends that date back to its origins. Likewise, its known for being very welcoming and attractive.

The images that we present in this post try to collect something of that beauty and attractiveness.

The Plaza de la Revolución Ignacio Agramonte, the tallest building in Cuba outside of Havana, the Plaza San Juan de Dios, the Plaza de los Trabajadores, the Plaza del Carmen, the Cathedral, the Avenida de la Libertad, the Casino Campestre, the largest urban park in Cuba, the cemetery and the interior of some of the churches, constitute part of this work, with which I try to give my vision of a city that has enchanted and seduced me.

See more photo features on Havana Times.