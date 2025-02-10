Coppelia: From Ice Cream Paradise to Havana Frustration

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – On Tuesday, February 4th, the iconic Coppelia ice cream parlor in Havana, Cuba, located at the intersection of 23rd and L streets in Vedado, was reopened. It has been a gathering place for generations of Havana residents. Founded in 1966 by Fidel Castro’s initiative with the aim of offering quality ice cream to the public, Coppelia has gone from being a symbol of abundance to a space that highlights the country’s economic struggles.

With a unique architectural structure and a nostalgic atmosphere that transports visitors to another era, its design in the shape of a flying saucer and its ability to serve thousands of people daily make it a point of interest beyond just food.

Prices have increased significantly while the quantity and especially the quality of the product have decreased.

The ice cream that was once compared to the best in the world, with a creamy texture and varied flavors, is now an inconsistent product, with an excess of ice crystals and a noticeable lack of milk in its composition. On many occasions, the ice cream served is watery and lacks the smooth texture expected from a quality product.

The price list shows a wide variety, but when you’re seated, there is only half of what’s supposedly on the list, and often just two flavors. The service is terrible; you see the attendants sorting vouchers, and customers complaining about the poor service.

You enter the hall, it’s empty, but the wait for service is endless. I waited one hour and fifty minutes, and sneakily took photos because they don’t allow photography.

The Coppelia experience has shifted from being a special pleasure for Cubans to becoming a test of patience and resignation. The long wait, poor service, ever-increasing prices, and mediocre ice cream quality have driven away many regular customers.

What was once a symbol of Cuban pride is now a tangible example of the difficulties in state-run services, including the poor management and lack of concern from its directors and administration in offering a quality product that matches the current prices.

See more Havana Times photo features here.