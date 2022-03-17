Cuba’s Small-Scale Innovators Resolve Peoples’ Needs

Toys made during the pandemic.

HAVANA TIMES – Since they emerged in the 1980s, the “merolicos” have provided us Cubans with the most essential things to live. From fixing a pressure cooker, a coffee maker gasket or a blender glass, they have covered many of our most immediate needs. Their innovations do not escape the urgencies of each home.

Loved by some, criticized by others, and sometimes even persecuted, the objects they make are in every Cuban home.

But his ingenuity goes beyond purely utilitarian objects. They have made sure that our children have something to play with. Thus, with a simple plastic mold using recycled material and their own resources, these wizards of shapes have managed to fill toy boxes with dreams.

These images serve as a tribute to these essential entrepreneurs.

With scant resources they have not stopped producing and creating.

Bow from the 1990s
Mountain bike from the 1990s
Car from 1984
Bicycle from the 1990s
Car from 1984
Thread rolls
Strainer and plactic pitcher.
Curtain hooks from 1980s
Toys from the 1980s
Toys from the 1980s
Items for sale
Strainers, water pumps, pressure cooker gaskets...
Toys made in 2022
Plastic pitchers from the 1990s
From the 1990s
Toys from 2021-2022
A table with items for sale in Cuba
A table with items for sale in Cuba
Plastic plates and funnels
Frying pan 1986
Water basin in use since 1994
Plastic plates in 2021
Posuelo-de-la-decada-de-los-80
Containers for food and snacks.
Plastic bottle tops.
Drying rack and products for home cleaning.
Spinning tops from the 1990s
A Russian blender glass from the 1980s made in plastic

See more Havana Times photo galleries here.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.