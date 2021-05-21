Cycling in Guantanamo, a Breather Amid the Pandemic

Photo Feature by Reynaldo La O

Welcoming the cyclists in Guantanamo City, Cuba at the end of their long journey.

HAVANA TIMES – Suddenly, when no one was expecting it, a crowd occupied part of a main street of Guantánamo, near José Marti Park, to receive some young riders who were closing the route leaving from the municipality of Imias. It was a total of 104 kilometers, and a sport with many followers and fans worldwide.

So what always happens with a national tournament of this type, many are excited to meet the challenging mountain bikers.

The truth, and it is not that cycling is just anything, but in these times of pandemic, the slightest happening arouses the collective interest. A break outside the home, is good for anyone, while keeping safe.

