Cyclists and Bicycles in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – As happened in the most critical years of the special period of the ’90s, the bicycle is taking center stage among Havana residents. The fuel crisis and its impact on public transport has reached practically unsustainable levels. Private taxis raise prices, buses take fewer trips every day, it is practically an odyssey to move daily in this city.

The situation that has led many city dwellers to use the bicycle more and more to go to work, university or solve everyday problems. Some manage to get an electric bicycle, others must pedal, but the truth is that their presence on the streets is increasing every day.

