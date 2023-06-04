Cyclists and Bicycles in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – As happened in the most critical years of the special period of the ’90s, the bicycle is taking center stage among Havana residents. The fuel crisis and its impact on public transport has reached practically unsustainable levels. Private taxis raise prices, buses take fewer trips every day, it is practically an odyssey to move daily in this city.

The situation that has led many city dwellers to use the bicycle more and more to go to work, university or solve everyday problems. Some manage to get an electric bicycle, others must pedal, but the truth is that their presence on the streets is increasing every day.

IMG_0314
IMG_0319
IMG_0321
IMG_0322
IMG_0323
IMG_0324
IMG_0325
IMG_0326
IMG_0327
IMG_0328
IMG_0329
IMG_0332
IMG_0333
IMG_0334
IMG_0335
IMG_0336
IMG_0337
IMG_0339
IMG_0341
IMG_0342
IMG_0343
IMG_0344
IMG_0345
IMG_0346
IMG_0347
IMG_0348
IMG_0349
IMG_0350
IMG_0352
IMG_0354
IMG_0359
IMG_0361
IMG_0363
IMG_0365
IMG_0366
IMG_0367
IMG_0368
IMG_0369
IMG_0370
IMG_0371
IMG_0372
IMG_8383

