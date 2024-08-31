Day-to-Day Life in La Palma, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – La Palma is the most important road junction in Arroyo Naranjo, one of the most peripheral municipalities of the city, which even includes several rural areas.

In La Palma, the daily scene is a mix of cars and various forms of transportation, from classic US cars from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s to modern SUV-type vehicles, along with Ladas and Peugeots that entered the country in the 70s and 80s, not forgetting horse-drawn carriages. Motorcycles are abundant, both electric and internal combustion, many of which are used for personalized taxi services.

You can also see people of all ages: young people possibly on their way to work, mothers with their newborn children, elderly people running errands, an iyabó (an Afro-Cuban religious woman dressed entirely in white), vendors selling root vegetables and greens, others selling pillows. In short, this diverse daily scene can be observed every day in this well-known place.

