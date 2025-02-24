Dear Creatures that Shouldn’t Go Unnoticed

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – In the world, on earth, we should stop and observe the creatures around us. They are beings who can teach us lessons in survival, love, and loyalty. They offer us the miracle of the unexpected, with their poses, their struggle, and beauty. Animals are the essence of life; we are connected to them through their uniqueness. They can teach us lessons, as they do not suffer from selfishness or ambition, unlike the human race.

On the streets, stray dogs greet us, especially the mixed breeds. They are charming, with that noble and good-natured character that makes you want to pet them.

Dogs are heroes; they have even sacrificed their own lives, letting themselves die after the passing of their owners. I remember Hachiko, a Japanese dog who waited for nine years in a train station, exposed to the elements, for the return of the man who took him in as a puppy. This is true fidelity.

Looking at cats, we are entranced by their passivity. When they lie down, they adopt artistic, suggestive shapes that only they can achieve with the flexibility of their bodies.

If they are out and we happen to cross their path, they run away, hiding in a nearby garden. They climb high walls or slip under the bars of a gate. They are fast and hard to catch. They are also able to connect with us, offering us love and companionship.

Many books have been written, and films made, about horses, due to their strength and beauty. However, they have been used and mistreated throughout the ages, as beasts of burden, at racetracks, to pull carriages, and even exploited in mining work. The brutality of humans knows no limits.

Birds are the freest of creatures; they can fly wherever they please. I wish we could be as free as they are.

Sparrows and pigeons come to eat on my balcony every day, but the most frequent visitors are a pair of doves, whom I have named Cloe and Raven. As soon as they arrive, they begin to chirp so that I’ll throw them rice grains. The female already eats from my hand. This simple act brightens my day.

Most of the time, we think we choose them to accompany us, but it’s not like that. They choose us as if we were their parents. They generate genuine feelings and tenderness in us, and that’s why they bring us so much spiritual joy.

Here are the photographs of the animals; let’s see what you think.

