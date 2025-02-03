Deterioration and Abandonment of Cuba’s Historical Heritage

The monument to Jose Miguel Gomez in Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Idania Cárdenas

HAVANA TIMES – Located in the Havana neighborhood of Vedado, this monument to Jose Miguel Gomez is the most beautiful sculptural work among those found on President’s Avenue. It was created by the Italian architect Giovanni Nicolini and inaugurated in 1936. It is dedicated to one of the leaders of the War of Liberation against Spanish colonialism, who was promoted to Major General in 1898 and served as president of Cuba from 1909 to 1913.

In the center, at a height of three and a half meters, stands the figure of Jose Miguel Gomez, with six heroic figures on either side representing the former provinces of the island of Cuba. Other ornamental elements that make up the monument include fountains, benches, terraces, gardens, and the Royal Palm, the National Tree.

Currently, the monument is a clear testament to the deterioration and abandonment affecting many historical spaces in the city. Originally erected to honor one of the most important military figures in Cuban history, this monument reflects the grandeur of its time, but also the sad reality of disinterest and lack of conservation that affects it today.

Jose Miguel Gomez was heavily criticized for corruption scandals, which led to the popular nickname “Tiburón” (shark) (“When he bathes, he splashes,” referring to the distribution of public offices among his cronies). Some government and party authorities proposed demolishing the monument, but Eusebio Leal (1942–2020), the Havana City Historian opposed this.

This photo feature highlights the deterioration and abandonment that the monument has suffered. Inside, the columns are covered with graffiti, showing the little respect given to this historical site. At night, homeless people sleep there, make bonfires to warm themselves from the cold, use drugs, and there is stagnant water, foul odors, and trash. Some curious and disoriented foreigners come in, take photographs, and leave. What was once a symbol of respect and historical memory is now a victim of abandonment, vandalism, and institutional indifference.

It is a reflection of the intentional neglect of a part of Cuba’s history that does not fit into the official narrative. The memory of the Republic, its figures, and its legacy have been relegated to a secondary place, and the current state of this monument is tangible proof of this. If the preservation of heritage is a reflection of identity and respect for history, then the abandonment of this monument leaves us with an unsettling question: How much more of our national memory is being eroded by indifference?

