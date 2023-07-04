Discover Havana’s La Vibora Neighborhood

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The capital’s La Víbora neighborhood is one of the most peaceful and beautiful in the city. Located in the municipality of 10 de Octubre, south of downtown Havana and about thirty minutes from the city center by bus. La Víbora shows a landscape that mixes formidable buildings and houses built in the 1950s, mainly by and for an upper-middle class that showed great economic strength in the last decade before Fidel came to power. Also observe the large houses built in the 1920s. The latter do show a little more deterioration due to the passage of time.

Since I was a child, two things caught my attention about this area, one is its beautiful parks, which are otherwise quite well cared for, and the other is its steep hills, which sometimes makes it uncomfortable to walk and difficult. for cyclists. Furthermore, it is a quiet neighborhood that, like almost the entire city, at this time of year is embellished by its flowering flamboyant trees and bougainvillea’s.

