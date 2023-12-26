Havana Times

Doble A Bar: A Space for Rock in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Located at the intersection of 33rd and 42nd streets in Playa municipality, on the west side of the capital, the Doble A Bar is a private business that offers live and recorded music to rock enthusiasts. It is a small space, with a healthy and relaxed atmosphere where you can enjoy Cuban rock bands. For example, the group Five Femmes, the only Cuban rock band composed exclusively of women, performed on Friday, December 22, with guest musicians.

Rock is inherently a psychedelic genre, and the ambiance and a significant portion of the audience at least express this idea, as I took away from my visit. Enthusiasts can play billiards, cards, and even chess while listening to the best rock produced in the capital. When there is no live music, screens showcase videos of classic bands like Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, Deep Purple, The Rolling Stones, among others.

Doble A is open from Thursday to Sunday from 9:00 PM to 2:30 AM, and the cover charge is 150 Cuban pesos. The bar offers different brands of beers, soft drinks, rum, whiskey, vodka, and prepared cocktails like daiquiri, Cuba Libre, mojito, caipirinha, which are highly demanded by young people, with prices ranging from 200 to 500 pesos (1 USD = 270 pesos). Given the inflationary times we are experiencing, these prices are not excessive.

