Electricity and Gas Meters in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Their function is to measure the electricity and natural gas consumed by both private and state, residential or industrial and business customers. These Images were taken in apartment buildings and independent houses that show some of these devices.

Electricity meters are often violated by customers to not pay part of the consumption, in other words, stealing electricity, something mainly due to its price, which has gradually increased in recent years.

It is also worth noting that only a small group of customers have access to natural gas directly from the production plant, the rest must by liquefied gas in cylinders, known as balitas.

