From My Doorway in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In recent days, health problems have limited my mobility, preventing me from leaving the house. However, since I live in front of a park, I have been able to take some photos from my doorway and the surroundings of my house, documenting the daily life of one of the busiest places in the neighborhood, Córdova Park.

I have always been struck by the natural beauty of the pine trees that mostly make up the tree vegetation of this park, a space where in the afternoon hours teenagers and children play whatever, ride bicycles or skates, young people gather, and some people walk their pets.

