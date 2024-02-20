Havana Times

From My Doorway in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In recent days, health problems have limited my mobility, preventing me from leaving the house. However, since I live in front of a park, I have been able to take some photos from my doorway and the surroundings of my house, documenting the daily life of one of the busiest places in the neighborhood, Córdova Park.

I have always been struck by the natural beauty of the pine trees that mostly make up the tree vegetation of this park, a space where in the afternoon hours teenagers and children play whatever, ride bicycles or skates, young people gather, and some people walk their pets.

IMG_6534
IMG_6536
IMG_6541
IMG_6544
IMG_6549
IMG_6563
IMG_6614
IMG_6616
IMG_6619
IMG_6626
IMG_6627
IMG_6632
IMG_6633
IMG_6637
IMG_6646
IMG_6647
IMG_6661
IMG_6663
IMG_6665

