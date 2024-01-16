Havana Times

From the Stage in Cuba

Opera de la calle

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The primary intention of these images is to connect the reader with all the energy, movement, drama, and histrionics generated on a stage. The aim is to graphically document the experience of a rock concert, jazz performance, or musical theater show.

The theater company “Ópera de la calle,” led by Ulises Aquino, the female rock group “Five Femmes,” the fusion group “Roncalunga,” jazz musician Emir Santa Cruz, along with Daimé Arrozarena, and the rock group “Zeus,” all represent a sample of the tremendous musical talent that Cuba produces. Unfortunately, we have witnessed this talent bleeding away in recent years due to the economic and social crisis in the country. Hundreds of musicians, actors, playwrights, among others, have emigrated in search of more promising horizons. However, art of undeniable quality continues to be created, continuing to produce in the most difficult conditions.

Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Compañía Opera de la Calle en el teatro Bertold Brecht
Presentación del grupo de fusión Roncalunga en un bar Havana Level Presentación del grupo de fusión Roncalunga en un bar Havana Level
Presentación del grupo de fusión Roncalunga en un bar Havana Level Presentación del grupo de fusión Roncalunga en un bar Havana Level
Concierto del saxofonista Emir Santa Cruz con Daime Arrozareana y la baterista Yipsi de Banda Ancha en el Teatro Nacional de Bellas Artes
Concierto del saxofonista Emir Santa Cruz con Daime Arrozareana y la baterista Yipsi de Banda Ancha en el Teatro Nacional de Bellas Artes
Concierto del saxofonista Emir Santa Cruz con Daime Arrozareana y la baterista Yipsi de Banda Ancha en el Teatro Nacional de Bellas Artes
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte
Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte Concierto del Grupo de rock Zeus en la Fabrica de Arte
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo
Compañía Opera de la calle en el bar Cabildo

