Good Vibes: Exercise and Joy for Cuba’s Elderly

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – In La Lisa, Havana, a gym called “La Buena Vibra” (The Good Vibes) has become a transformative space for the elderly. There, vitality and energy intertwine in a welcoming environment where each exercise session becomes a celebration of life.

The photos I took during the exercises that take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at nine in the morning capture authentic moments of joy and camaraderie. Through the images, you can see a group of older women exercising, laughing together, singing, and sharing stories. This gym not only promotes physical activity but also socialization and emotional well-being.

The instructor, passionate and committed, designs a program that considers the specific needs of the participants. After finishing their exercise routine, they say goodbye with a song, where they sing and dance. “La Buena Vibra” is not just a place to work out but a refuge where trust, friendship, and mutual care are nurtured.

This gym is a private initiative that offers seniors in the community the opportunity to integrate positively into the physical and mental health care of its members. It is a place for all elderly people who wish to participate, free of charge.

The contagious energy and determination of these brave individuals remind us that it’s never too late to take care of oneself and enjoy life. “La Buena Vibra” is a testament that, with effort and a positive attitude, every stage of life can be embraced with gratitude and joy.

