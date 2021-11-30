Guantanamo, Cuba’s Chocolate & Coffee Festival Returns

Photo Feature by Reinaldo La O

HAVANA TIMES – Finally! The long-awaited 5th Edition of the Chocolate and Coffee Festival returns to the streets of Guantanamo, after two long years interrupted the cultural project due to the presence of the pandemic in Cuba.

The cultural event includes literature and contemporary art, exhibitions, concerts, the presentation of typical dishes of the region, humorous spaces and much more. It concludes on Friday December 2.

The main event and objective of the Festival is to promote the pleasant mix for the palate of the local Chocolate with Coffee.

The artists came to the far eastern Cuban cultural center, accompanied by their fans. I share with you some of the products and festivities.

