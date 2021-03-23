Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Havana: Luyano Road & Adjoining Streets (Photo Feature)

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

By Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Luyano Road is located in the Havana municipality of 10 de Octubre. It extends from the Alcoy bridge, over the Luyano River, near the Virgen del Camino, to the corner of Toyo, where it intersects the 10 de Octubre Road.

It is one of the busiest in the city and runs through the district of the same name. It has the peculiarity that most of the streets that cross it do not do so perpendicularly. Instead they form a kind of bend, as can be seen in some of the pictures shown here.

From a road point of view, it is one of the capital’s narrowest and most winding. Throughout its layout, most of the buildings are residencial, generally simple and not very ostentatious.

IMG_5599
IMG_5604
IMG_5602
IMG_5603
IMG_5601
IMG_5600
IMG_5605
IMG_5610
IMG_5607
IMG_5609
IMG_5611
IMG_5612
IMG_5613
IMG_5615
IMG_5616
IMG_5619
IMG_5617
IMG_5618
IMG_5620
IMG_5621
IMG_5626
IMG_5622
IMG_5623
IMG_5624
IMG_5627
IMG_5625
IMG_5628
IMG_5629
IMG_5630
IMG_5633
IMG_5632
IMG_5631
IMG_5634
IMG_5635
IMG_5637
IMG_5640
IMG_5638
IMG_5639
IMG_5641
IMG_5644
IMG_5645
IMG_5647
IMG_5648
IMG_5649
IMG_5646
IMG_5653
IMG_5650
IMG_5655
IMG_5654
IMG_5656
IMG_5657
IMG_5658
IMG_5659
IMG_5662
IMG_5661
IMG_5660
IMG_5667
IMG_5665
IMG_5666
IMG_5668
IMG_5669

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *