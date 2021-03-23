Havana: Luyano Road & Adjoining Streets (Photo Feature)

By Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Luyano Road is located in the Havana municipality of 10 de Octubre. It extends from the Alcoy bridge, over the Luyano River, near the Virgen del Camino, to the corner of Toyo, where it intersects the 10 de Octubre Road.

It is one of the busiest in the city and runs through the district of the same name. It has the peculiarity that most of the streets that cross it do not do so perpendicularly. Instead they form a kind of bend, as can be seen in some of the pictures shown here.

From a road point of view, it is one of the capital’s narrowest and most winding. Throughout its layout, most of the buildings are residencial, generally simple and not very ostentatious.

