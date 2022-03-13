Havana March 2022 Postcards

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Calle L, from 25th St. to San Lazaro, showing its modern and old taxis. A side view of the iconic Habana Libre hotel. The imposing staircase of the University of Havana and the building of the Faculty of History and Philosophy. San Lázaro and Carlos III avenues in perspective. Obispo Street trying to recover its tourist life. Classic cars always on the hunt for tourists.

The Kilometer Zero bar, where the starting point of Cuban roads is located. An inner alley of Old Havana with its bicycle taxis. Obispo St. and his pigeons. The monument where the city was born 502 years ago.

All postcards from this contrasting city full of life, which tries to recover its rhythm and vitality against all demons. 

