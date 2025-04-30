Havana Seen from Above

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – From above, we can assume that the city is a living entity, that it has a soul. Life goes on, although it gives the impression that everything is at a standstill and nothing is flowing.

Not long ago, Havana was labeled a “Wonder City,” and honestly, I don’t understand why, given its current lamentable state. Perhaps it’s because of its history and tradition.

It is old, over 500 years, and could be better preserved if the necessary effort and financial dedication were invested; not only because it was one of the most important cities in past centuries, due to its social and economic progress, but also because of its beauty.

Now it is sad and dim, with trash heaps and murky water in many streets. Some of these streets haven’t been repaired in many years. In others, it seems sidewalks were never built, and the asphalt remains submissive to the cracks.

But what interests me in this set of photographs is to observe, to document its ugliness, and also what remains of its former splendor. I won’t deny the pain it causes me not to be able to do more for it.

Here is what my eye has managed to capture from above. These images were taken in El Vedado and Old Havana; in the latter, the photos were taken from the bell tower of the San Francisco Church—the new one. Let me know afterward what you think.

