Havana Seen from the Diversity of Its Cars

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Havana has an interesting mix of cars circulating through its streets and avenues. From classic United States cars, in different states of conservation, to old and more modern cars from several different countries.

The classic cars are multifunctional, since you can find a jeep or a truck from the 1940s and 50s converted into taxis, as well as a vehicle used to transport cargo. In short, they can be seen in multiple functions, often depending on the level of conservation they may have.

In the images that we show you can see several of these cars, some very well preserved, which look like authentic museum jewels and others that can miraculously operate. You can also see some of the vintage VW Beetles.

Russian Ladas from the 70s and 80s also circulate around the city, Peugeots from the same period that were acquired in Argentina in 1976, Fiat, Polski, Volgas, Moskvich, are among those that arrived in the country at the time we belonged to the CAMECON. Of course they are currenly in different levels of conservation.

More recently, French cars like Peugeot and Citroen, Japanese cars like Mitsubishi and Subaru, and Korean Hyundai and Kia entered the country. Modern Chinese cars of different brands such as Geely and BID also circulate in the city, almost all belonging to state-owned companies and the tourism industry.

The buses used by the state public transport companies, Transporte Habana and Transmetro, are Chinese-made Yutong and the also state-owned company Taxis Cuba has a Russian Gazella minibus service.

In recent years, the streets of the city have been flooded with electric motorcycles and electric tricycles and small pickups, the latter used for both cargo and passenger transport.

In a city where the majority do not have their own car, transportation becomes very difficult. The crisis in the fuel supply is still very much present and every day most Havanans when trying to get to work or a study center ask themselves the difficult question: What will I take today?

