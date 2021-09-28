Havana Seen with a Fisheye

Photo feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Getting a spheroidal image, or at a 180-degree angle, is the intention of fisheye lenses.

A fisheye lens is an ultra-wide angle or wide angle lens, which produces visual distortion with the intention of creating a wide hemispherical or panoramic image. This gives images a characteristic convex non-rectilinear appearance. The focal length of these lenses is usually very small, 4.5 to 17 mm.

Taken at different points of the Havana landscape, these images try to expose a different vision of the skyline of the Cuban capital. It is the same reality obtained at a distance of 15 mm.