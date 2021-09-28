Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Havana Seen with a Fisheye

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

 

Photo feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Getting a spheroidal image, or at a 180-degree angle, is the intention of fisheye lenses.

A fisheye lens is an ultra-wide angle or wide angle lens, which produces visual distortion with the intention of creating a wide hemispherical or panoramic image. This gives images a characteristic convex non-rectilinear appearance. The focal length of these lenses is usually very small, 4.5 to 17 mm.

Taken at different points of the Havana landscape, these images try to expose a different vision of the skyline of the Cuban capital.  It is the same reality obtained at a distance of 15 mm.

IMG_7071
IMG_7073
IMG_7078
IMG_7092
IMG_7100
IMG_7099
IMG_7133
IMG_7135
IMG_7136
IMG_7137
IMG_7138
IMG_7139
IMG_7140
IMG_7141
IMG_7142
IMG_7146
IMG_7144
IMG_7193
IMG_7194
IMG_7196
IMG_7198
IMG_7210
IMG_7218
IMG_7223
IMG_7235
IMG_7245

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *