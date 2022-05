Photo Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – From a rooftop, from the malecón sea front drive or an infinite and eternal avenue, the city is shown against the light; plain and simple.

A pigeon caught in flight, the horizon, a baroque church, or a building under construction. Images always taken at sunset, always looking west, which also show that magical and enchanting part of this city that tries every day to remain real and wonderful.

