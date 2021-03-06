Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Havana’s Infanta Avenue & Environs (Photo Feature)

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

Infanta Avenue

HAVANA TIMES – From the Malecon to the Corner of Tejas extends Infanta Avenue. This road has the peculiarity that from the intersection with San Lazaro avenue to Carlos III, it divides the municipalities of Centro Habana and Plaza, to continue its journey through that of Cerro.

Infanta, like almost all Havana Avenues, is characterized on its sides by long walkways, sometimes a full block. Also, buildings built mostly before 1959, some of which are rebuilt, renovated and changed their original function.

Before the arrival of COVID-19, it was a very busy, bustling and lively road. Restaurants such as BIKY, the Infanta multi-cinema and the Astral theater stand out. On the stretch from San Lazaro to Malecon there are several nightclubs that drew lots of young people on weekends. The Latin American stadium, the largest and most important in the country, is located near a portion of Infanta Ave. in Cerro.

IMG_5400
IMG_5405
IMG_5403
IMG_5408
IMG_5406
IMG_5401
IMG_5411
IMG_5412
IMG_5410
IMG_5409
IMG_5413
IMG_5419
IMG_5421
IMG_5420
IMG_5422
IMG_5423
IMG_5424
IMG_5425
IMG_5426
IMG_5433
IMG_5427
IMG_5435
IMG_5445
IMG_5450
IMG_5449
IMG_5452
IMG_5455
IMG_5456
IMG_5459
IMG_5457
IMG_5461
IMG_5464
IMG_5462
IMG_5467
IMG_5478
IMG_5483
s
IMG_5493
IMG_5497
IMG_5488
IMG_5496
IMG_5498
IMG_5499
IMG_5500
IMG_5501
IMG_5503
IMG_5504

See more photo features here on Havana Times.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *