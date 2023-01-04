Havana’s Maceo Park (59 photos)

Maceo Park, Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Framed by the Malecon, Belascoain, San Lazaro and Marina streets, Maceo Park is one of the most central and well-known parks in the city, largely due to its privileged location. It owes its name to the Major General of the independence wars, Antonio Maceo, to whom homage is paid through a majestic monument, currently under repair, as can be seen in the images.

Due to its location in front of the Malecon boardwalk and in a transit point between Old Havana and Vedado, tourist vehicles of all kinds circulate by it, including the iconic US convertible cars of Havana and highly demanded by tourists. It is also a space for those who want to contemplate a sunset in front of the sea, romance, take the children to play, fish from the boardwalk, or practice sports.

The park has three fountains, currently under repair, and a playground for young children, in addition to the Maceo monument. Due to its proximity to the sea, it has Cuban sea grape trees among its vegetation, a rare plant in the city.

Another striking element is its geometry, which is not the traditional one hectare square, but rather has a shape closer to a diamond.

