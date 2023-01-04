Havana’s Maceo Park (59 photos)

Maceo Park, Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Framed by the Malecon, Belascoain, San Lazaro and Marina streets, Maceo Park is one of the most central and well-known parks in the city, largely due to its privileged location. It owes its name to the Major General of the independence wars, Antonio Maceo, to whom homage is paid through a majestic monument, currently under repair, as can be seen in the images.

Due to its location in front of the Malecon boardwalk and in a transit point between Old Havana and Vedado, tourist vehicles of all kinds circulate by it, including the iconic US convertible cars of Havana and highly demanded by tourists. It is also a space for those who want to contemplate a sunset in front of the sea, romance, take the children to play, fish from the boardwalk, or practice sports.

The park has three fountains, currently under repair, and a playground for young children, in addition to the Maceo monument. Due to its proximity to the sea, it has Cuban sea grape trees among its vegetation, a rare plant in the city.

Another striking element is its geometry, which is not the traditional one hectare square, but rather has a shape closer to a diamond.

IMG_4747
IMG_4748
IMG_4749
IMG_4750
IMG_4751
IMG_4752
IMG_4753
IMG_4754
IMG_4755
IMG_4757
IMG_4758
IMG_4759
IMG_4760
IMG_4763
IMG_4766
IMG_4769
IMG_4770
IMG_4771
IMG_4772
IMG_4773
IMG_4774
IMG_4775
IMG_4900
IMG_4953
IMG_4954
IMG_5037
IMG_5040
IMG_5041
IMG_5042
IMG_5048
IMG_5150
IMG_5051
IMG_5056
IMG_5061
IMG_5153
IMG_5154
IMG_5155
IMG_5157
IMG_5159
IMG_5160
IMG_5163
IMG_5164
IMG_5167
IMG_5166
IMG_5169
IMG_5171
IMG_5173
IMG_5174
IMG_5176
IMG_5179
IMG_5181
IMG_5182
IMG_5183
IMG_5187
IMG_5190
IMG_5191
IMG_5192
IMG_5194

