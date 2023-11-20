Havana’s Marabana 2023 Marathon in Pictures

Photo Feature by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – On Sunday November 19, the 37th Marabana marathon took place in the Cuban capital. The popular and colorful event took place amid the backdrop of a Havana going through extremely hard times as it reached the 504th anniversary of its founding.

Among the men, Yuleidi La O Terrero from Holguín repeated his 2022 victory, this time with a time of 2:48.13 hours. The Mexican participant Hidelberto Flores finished second (2:49.22) and the Cuban Alberni Clavel third (2:53.17).

In the full 42 kilometers for women, Moonka Pilli from Estonia finished first (3:13.06 hours), Danyeis Piñero of Cuba second (3:44.21) and Kaili Ratsep also of Estonia finished third (3:53.18)

Here’s what we were able to capture:

