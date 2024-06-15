Havana’s National Shrine of Saint Anthony of Padua

Havana Times

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Recently, I did a photo feature on the Church of Jesus of Miramar, and I couldn’t miss taking pictures of the National Shrine of Saint Anthony of Padua, located at 5th and 60th, belonging to the Franciscan Order. This temple was built in 1949 by architects Salvador Figueras and Eloy Norman.

It is a Neo-Romanesque style building, with a tower that ends in a cross. Its solidity is evident at first glance, with its strong stone walls. Inside, it is simple, with the stained-glass window of the main altar standing out, where a cross is depicted, allowing sunlight to enter, creating an effect that induces serenity in the observer. On its walls, there are engravings allegorical to the Way of the Cross, but interestingly, they only show faces.

Saint Anthony of Padua

Saint Anthony of Padua, Fernando de Bulhoes, was born between 1191 and 1196. He chose the Franciscan Order and a life of poverty, renouncing his affluent family. Intelligent and a scholar of the sacred scriptures, he taught at the University of Padua, where he had a significant impact on his students. He was called The Ark of the Covenant due to his intellect and great oratory skills, which led him to give sermons, preaching faith in the Gospels and love for one’s neighbor throughout Europe, making him one of the most outstanding preachers of his time. He was canonized on July 13, 1232, by Pope Gregory IX, 352 days after his death.

Miracles are attributed to him, such as the resurrection of a child, the healing of the sick, and the appearance of the baby Jesus in his arms. Thirty years after his death, his body was exhumed and found to be converted to dust except for his tongue, which remained intact. This event caused even greater devotion to the saint, as he himself was considered a miracle.

Prayer to Saint Anthony of Padua

Saint Anthony, glorious servant of God, famous for your merits and powerful miracles, help us find lost things, give us your assistance in trials, and illuminate our minds, in the search for God’s will.

1 2

