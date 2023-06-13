Havana’s Rural Landscapes

Photos by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the peripheral municipalities of Havana, such as Cotorro, Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo, La Lisa and Habana del Este, there are some semi-rural spaces, far from the main population settlements. In these places there are some small farms, mainly private, dedicated to the production of root vegetables, vegetables, ornamental flowers, dairy products, pork, among other agricultural products.

These productions are limited, but they contribute significantly to the economy of small landowners and tenants, despite the resource limitations they face, in terms of seeds, fertilizers, inputs, tools, etc.

In recent times, many of these owners have been victims of the theft and slaughter of cows and horses, an epidemic that in the midst of the economic crisis worsens every day.

