Havana’s Rural Landscapes

Photos by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the peripheral municipalities of Havana, such as Cotorro, Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo, La Lisa and Habana del Este, there are some semi-rural spaces, far from the main population settlements. In these places there are some small farms, mainly private, dedicated to the production of root vegetables, vegetables, ornamental flowers, dairy products, pork, among other agricultural products.

These productions are limited, but they contribute significantly to the economy of small landowners and tenants, despite the resource limitations they face, in terms of seeds, fertilizers, inputs, tools, etc.

In recent times, many of these owners have been victims of the theft and slaughter of cows and horses, an epidemic that in the midst of the economic crisis worsens every day.

MG_0511
MG_0513
MG_0514
MG_0515
MG_0516
MG_0517
MG_0518
MG_0519
MG_0521
MG_0523
MG_0524
MG_0525
IMG_0474
IMG_0475
IMG_0476
IMG_0477
IMG_0478
IMG_0479
IMG_0480
IMG_0485
IMG_0486
IMG_0487
IMG_0488
IMG_0490

See more photo galleries here.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *