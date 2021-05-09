Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Havana’s Zanja Street between Galeano & Belascoain

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – According to the story, Zanja Street takes its name from the dirt path that existed in the seventeenth century called the Zanja Real. It was built to transport water from the Almendares River, west of the capital, to Havana, which at that time was limited to what is now Old Havana and part of Centro Habana.

Today Zanja divides the neighborhoods of San Leopoldo and Barrio Chino, being one of the fundamental arteries of the municipality of Centro Habana. The street has several restaurants, bars and some shops, due to its proximity to the Barrio Chino, which is undoubtedly the area of ​​the city with the highest concentration of varied food offers.

In Zanja there is also the National School of Wushu, directed by teacher Roberto Vargas Lee, and the main police station of the municipality. It is a street that always has something new to show us, and it is usually very busy.

IMG_6150
IMG_6154
IMG_6153
IMG_6152
IMG_6155
IMG_6151
IMG_6156
IMG_6157
IMG_6160
IMG_6158
IMG_6159
IMG_6162
IMG_6161
IMG_6163
IMG_6165
IMG_6164
IMG_6166
IMG_6167
IMG_6168
IMG_6169
IMG_6171
IMG_6170
IMG_6177
IMG_6172
IMG_6178
IMG_6181
IMG_6182
IMG_6183
IMG_6184
IMG_6185
IMG_6186

