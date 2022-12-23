Interior of Cuba’s Museum of Universal Fine Arts

Photo Feature by Ernesto Diaz Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – The National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana is divided into two different locations. In one you can appreciate the best of Cuban art throughout its history. In the other, known as the universal art building, it houses various collections of paintings, sculptures, and engravings from antiquity to the 19th century.

In both venues, in addition to the permanent exhibitions, there are also rooms for the assembly of transitory exhibitions.

The photos that we present here are from the interior of the building of universal art, impressive for the majesty of its staircase, for the beauty of the stained glass windows that cover the top of the stairway and that represent the arrival on this continent of Admiral Christopher Columbus; for its baroque high reliefs that serve as spires of the columns; for the beauty of the marble works; and for the indecipherable style of its lights.

In short, dozens of pages could be written about the art collections that this building houses, but its interior is so impressive that I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to take these photos.

