Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Recently, artists from Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina gathered in Havana as part of the First International Urban Art Gathering and created a mural in the Havana neighborhood of La Vibora.

They highlight elements such as femininity, identity, and community history, but above all, the diverse, colorful visuals with an impressive level of detail.

