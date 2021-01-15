Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

La Virgen del Camino, a Havana Crossroads

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

La Virgen del Camino, Havana, Cuba.

HAVANA TIMES – La Virgen del Camino is one of the most important crossroads in Havana. It is an identity element of the San Miguel del Padron municipality.

It is also an obligatory step for those who go from Cotorro to Old Havana, Alamar, Regla, Guanaboca and the eastern beaches to 10 de Octubre and Arroyo Naranjo. Likewise, the districts of Juanelo, Monterrey, La Cuevita, El Diezmero and others in San Miguel del Padron.

Those who arrive or leave the capital from the east, and towards the cities of Guines and San Jose de las Lajas, also pass through the Virgen del Camino.

The crossroads is made up of a group of small parks. One stands out with the sculpture of the Virgen del Camino in its’ center. The monument is the work of the famous sculptor Rita Longa, in 1945.

IMG_4637
IMG_4642
IMG_4641
IMG_4624
IMG_4626
IMG_4633
IMG_4650
IMG_4651
IMG_4652
IMG_4654
IMG_4656
IMG_4657
IMG_4662
IMG_4668
IMG_4671
IMG_4674
IMG_4673
IMG_4676

See more photo features in Havana Times.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *