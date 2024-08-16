Managua’s Roberto Huembes and Oriental Public Markets

Photo Feature by Peter Chartrand

HAVANA TIMES – These photos were taken at the Roberto Huembes and Oriental markets in Managua, Nicaragua. The Oriental is said to be the largest market in Central America, some say in all of Latin America. “Traditional” public markets often have the best prices.

Although cherished to some degree by locals they are now competing with Walmart, Pricemart (a Costco clone), Chinese bargain shops and several supermarkets. The traditional public market’s days may be numbered.

