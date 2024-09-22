Middle School Students in Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Every weekday, between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm, the park fills with middle school students (7th-9th grade) who, after finishing their first session of classes, head home. The teenagers, naturally sociable, take advantage of this time gap to stop by a café, chat among themselves, some engage in playful roughhousing – it looks like they’re fighting, but they’re not, they’re just playing – and to fall in love.

They are mostly cheerful, passionate, dynamic, often unaware of the economic crises and hardships, and the sacrifices their parents make to feed them, clothe them, and provide them with the basics for a decent life.

They simply, without knowing it, enjoy one of the most beautiful and complex stages in a person’s life.

