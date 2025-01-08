Movement in Old Havana’s Plaza Vieja

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Plaza Vieja is full of life, especially in the afternoons, when people from different social strata, neighbors, foreign visitors, and Cubans gather there. Children play and chase after pigeons. Many come to sit on its steps, simply to enjoy the view. I did the same for a while.

Later, I had a beer at La Cerveceria restaurant, where food is also served, but the main attraction is the refreshing beverage. The place is always bustling, with plenty of tables on the porch and on the cobblestone streets.

It is located at the intersection of San Ignacio, Muralla, Mercaderes, and Teniente Rey streets in Old Havana. The square attracts visitors with its eclectic beauty, a blend of colonial, Art Nouveau, and modernist architecture. There are cultural sites nearby, such as the Planetarium, the Fototeca de Cuba (currently under renovation), the Card Museum, and the Camera Oscura. However, I won’t be discussing any of those now—perhaps another time.

I’d like to share the images I captured with my phone: glimpses of people who passed before my eyes, and even dogs that caught my attention simply by basking in the sun, as if posing for me. These are quick snapshots, and I feel that some didn’t turn out too well because the light wasn’t favorable for certain features. Here they are for you to see.

