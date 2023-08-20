Havana Times

Paseo del Prado, Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Idania Cárdenas

HAVANA TIMES – It has had several names: Paseo del Prado, Alameda de Extramuros, Alameda de Isabel II, Paseo del Nuevo Prado, Paseo del Conde de Casa Moré and Paseo de Martí, which is its official name.

It has mostly been called Paseo del Prado or just Prado, a name that obeys the resemblance of the Havana promenade with the one in Madrid that runs between the Cibeles fountains and the Atocha railway station, in the Spanish capital.

The Prado de La Habana is flanked by beautiful colonial houses with columns. It has stone and marble benches, lampposts, and the avenue is shaded by large trees. It is pleasant promenade in the afternoons to cool off from the intense summer temperatures in the capital.

